It looks like the cast and crew are back to the sandy dunes of Arrakis as Dune: Part 2 has begun full production. Taking to announce it on Instagram, the official account for Dune stated that the cameras have begun rolling. The entire cast and crew from the previous film has been confirmed to return with some new addition as well. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on November 17, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

Alongside the announcement of filming, a plot synopsis for the film has been revealed too, giving us the best idea of what we can expect from the sequel.

‘DUNE 2’ will follow Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani & the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life & the fate of the universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. pic.twitter.com/hGhlVNWl5N — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 18, 2022

