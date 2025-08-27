Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Discussions have commenced on a sequel for 'KPop Demon Hunters,' Netflix's animated phenomenon for this summer.

According to a Variety report, Netflix and Sony are already in talks for the next instalment to follow up on the animated feature, which recently also became the streamer's most-watched film ever.

While no further details have been revealed so far, 'KPop Demon Hunters' co-director Maggie Kang, who helmed the project with Chris Appelhans, previously floated hopes for the sequel.

Hinting toward focus on the histories of Rumi's fellow group members, Zoey and Mira, Kang told Variety, "We've set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there's only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes."

Nonetheless, the update comes at a time when the film has amassed 236 million views on Netflix since its June 20 premiere, allowing it to pass 2021's 'Red Notice' to become all-time Most Popular English Film. With this, the top five films on the Netflix list are 'Carry On,' 'Don't Look Up,' and 'The Adam Project.'

At the same time, a sing-along version of the film also hit big screens in the US, finishing off No.1 at the box office with an estimated $19.2 million, as stated by Deadline.

'KPop Demon Hunters' revolves around the character of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo) - the young-adult pop stars in a group called Huntr/x. Their ancient demon slayer lineage shows them moonlighting as demon hunters when they are busy with their music and topping charts. However, things take a dramatic turn when their biggest demonic enemy (Lee Byung-hun) pushes for the formation of an equally popular K-pop boy band with a motive of stealing the souls of their fans.

It is then that the trio has to fight harder to keep the demons at bay, while also protect their friendship.

Directed by Maggi Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film is based on a story conceived by Kang. (ANI)

