London [UK], December 7 (ANI): People are still willing to take trips to the 'Castle on the Hill'.

Ed Sheeran charted atop Billboard's "Top Ticket Sales" chart this year after performing for over 3 million fans in attendance during the European concerts of his "Mathematics tour" this year.

As per a report by Billboard, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter had sold 30,47,696 tickets in the 2022 tracking period.

The 52 tour dates of the 'Perfect' singer's latest musical tour had sold an average of 58,287 tickets per stop. Each stop during the European leg of the tour had multiple shows except for Helsinki, Finland.

The location which set the highest cash registers ringing was London, with its 5-day Wembley Stadium concerts amassing 4,20,269 tickets, which set the record for the highest attendance of any engagement this year, besting the Stade De France concert series of British rock band Coldplay.

The Grammy Award-winning singer also sold over 2,00,000 tickets at shows in other locations like Manchester and Munich, as per Billboard.

Sheeran had earlier topped Billboard's 'Top Tours' chart in 2018 and 2019 with his "Divide tour". With a gross of 776.4 million USD and sales of 8.88 million tickets, it set the record for the biggest attendance and highest gross of any tour ever at the time. (ANI)

