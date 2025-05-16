Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) "CODA" actor Emilia Jones has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Tony".

Directed by Matt Johnson, the upcoming project from A24 is a biopic on chef and author Anthony Bourdain.

Written by Todd Bartels and Lou Howe, "Tony" also stars Leo Woodall, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but the film is expected to take place during the summer of 1976, when a young Bourdain, best known for culinary writings and television presentations, has a life-changing summer in Provincetown.

The production of the film is slated to begin this month.

Jones' latest work is "Winner". The comedy drama released in 2024 and was directed by Susanna Fogel.

