Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has welcomed 'Bollywood Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan as the brand ambassador of its packaged drinking water brand 'Campa Sure'.

Like the brand Campa, Amitabh Bachchan is considered a symbol of excellence, enjoying the faith of millions of fans across geographies. The association further strengthens consumer trust, as two iconic Indian brands come together to democratise packaged drinking water in India, according to a press release from Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL).

Also Read | 'I'm Sure Sunny Sir Ke Pakistan Mein Bhi Fan Hain': Varun Dhawan Addresses Pakistan Release Question on 'Border 2', Reveals Why He Signed the War Drama (View Post).

Since acquiring Campa Cola in 2022 and reintroducing it to India in 2023, RCPL has successfully revived the iconic heritage brand, positioning it as a strong player in the Indian soft drink industry today.

The company has also expanded into a total beverages portfolio with the addition and development of Campa Energy drinks, Raskik beverages, juices and Campa Sure Packaged Drinking Water.

Also Read | Prabhas' 'The RajaSaab' Hosts Grand Pre-Release Party in Hyderabad As Makers, Cast Build Buzz Ahead of Pan-India Release (View Post).

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Just like brand Campa, Amitabh Bachchan is a true Indian icon who rules the hearts of every Indian, and their charisma transcends boundaries. Both stand as the symbol of trust, purity and authenticity. Amitabh Bachchan and Campa are a reflection of the same philosophy, and coming together of these two legends is special," as per the press release.

"Access to clean and affordable drinking water is everyone's right, and Campa Sure ensures access to safe drinking water at the most affordable price points - unprecedented in the market. Campa Sure brings safe hydration to every corner of the nation with an aim to democratise reliable packaged drinking water. This initiative is a pivotal moment in India's beverages industry," Mody added.

Commenting on his association with Campa Sure, the Bollywood superstar stated, "I am very happy to associate with Campa Sure. I am impressed with Campa Sure's endeavour to help provide clean drinking water access to every Indian."

Amitabh Bachchan, the face of Campa Sure, is believed to be a perfect representation of the brand with his rich legacy, charisma and unmatched credibility. His persona is a true reflection of Campa Sure's values as both symbolise trust, assurance and authenticity.

Campa Sure has been launched with a mission to democratise safe drinking water and comes with highly competitive pricing. With its wide range of SKUs (250ml, 500ml, 1L, 2L, 5L, 10L and 20L) covering all occasions and consumer needs, Campa Sure comes with the promise of purity, uncompromising quality and easy availability anytime, anywhere. Built on the trusted legacy of Reliance and Campa, Campa Sure water undergoes over 10 steps of purification and ensures purity in every drop. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)