Los Angeles, Aug 14 (PTI) Oscar winner Emma Stone will be returning as fan-favourite "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" villainess Cruella de Vil in the sequel to Disney Studios' "Cruella".

The sequel was announced in June, weeks after the release of the live-action film on streaming platform Disney Plus and selected theatres in the US.

According to Deadline, "Cruella" director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are both returning for the sequel.

"We are proud to work alongside Emma and Disney, and appreciate the studio's willingness to recognize her contributions as a creative partner.

"We are hopeful that this will open the door for more members of the creative community to participate in the success of new platforms," Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of Endeavor said about the agency's client Stone and her 'Cruella 2' deal.

Stone starred in and executive produced "Cruella", which was the the third live-action movie featuring the Disney villain. Veteran actor Glenn Close played the character in the previous two films -- "101 Dalmatians" (1996), and "102 Dalmatians" (2000). PTI

