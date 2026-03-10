VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: Advanced cases of mental issues demand something other than the ordinary. They demand the use of advanced treatments like rTMS, ECT, or Ketamine. So, let us look into some of the top advanced psychiatry centres that offer the same in Bengaluru.

All mental health conditions aren't the same. They vary significantly in their impact on daily life, ability to function, and sometimes even mortality risk. Studies suggest that 15% of the Indian population struggles with some kind of mental health issue. While any mental health condition can be debilitating, they are often categorised by severity. And it is the severe mental health conditions that demand something more than outpatient treatment.

Well, it is the advanced psychiatric centres that are sought out to provide specialised, evidence-based care for complex mental health conditions. These institutions offer a combination of advanced diagnostic technology, like rTMS and others, in a specialised therapeutic environment with the assistance of experienced psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers.

In here, we will make you aware of 5 advanced psychiatry centres in Bengaluru that are dedicated to offering advanced treatments like rTMS, Ketamine, and ECT. This will help you understand how their treatments are designed to improve recovery outcomes for severe conditions.

1. Sukoon Health

Sukoon Health is one of the most advanced mental health facility chains in India, which offers both residential and outpatient psychiatry and other services to its clients. The centre is located in many parts of the country, and Bengaluru is one of them.

As one of the best advanced psychiatry centres in Bengaluru, Sukoon comes equipped with a team of seasoned psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists who are skilled enough to offer advanced treatments to those who are in need of them.

Sukoon Health is skilled in offering Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and Ketamine Infusion Therapy, all of which are safe and effective in treating advanced mental health conditions. Their treatments are offered with high precision, using years of skills that ensure their effectiveness.

During each of their treatments, a team of professionals focuses on using evidence-backed techniques to ensure the process is suitable for patients. They provide personalised assistance to ensure each patient gets the care that they deserve for a complete recovery from even the advanced mental health issues.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 8448156500, +91 124 4265238.

Mail: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/

Address: Sukoon Psychiatry Centre,

New BEL Road, 22, 2nd Main Rd, Poornapura, Bengaluru,

Karnataka-569954.

Other than Bengaluru, Sukoon Health also offers psychiatry services in Gurgaon, Chattarpur, and Hyderabad.

2. Cadabams Hospitals

Cadabams Hospitals is a specialty centre for neurology and psychiatry, dedicated to helping its patients for years. Their 400-bed centre, located on the outskirts of Bangalore, offers a range of therapies, procedures, and supportive measures. Their services are designed to provide the best quality mental healthcare to those who are struggling with mental health issues of different severities.

The hospital offers consultations from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, and its emergency services can be availed 24/7. However, it is the advanced treatments of the Cadabams Hospitals that are often the biggest reason why one opts for this centre.

Cadabams Hospitals offers both Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) to its clients. Their services are offered by seasoned psychiatrists who come with years of experience and use only the best techniques.

However, they do not offer Ketamine Infusion Therapy. So, if you are looking for that, then they might not be the best choice.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 97414 76476, +91 7353226622

Mail: info@cadabamshospitals.com

Website: https://www.cadabamshospitals.com

Address: Cadabam's Hospitals

No.280, 15th Cross, 5th Phase,

JP Nagar, Bangalore - 560 078, India

3. Amaha Mental Health Hospital

Amaha Mental Health Hospital comes with close to a decade of experience in psychiatric assistance. This mental health organisation works with a clear aim of creating a mental health ecosystem that provides quality treatment and care plans for a range of mental health conditions, including advanced conditions.

Amaha Mental Health Hospital works with a dedicated team of professionals who are skilled at offering Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) to its clients who are suffering from severe depression, suicidal thoughts, and other conditions. The treatments are offered following evidence-backed techniques, which often ensure their effectiveness.

However, Amaha Mental Health Hospital does not offer Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) or Ketamine Infusion Therapy at its clinic. So, if you are particularly looking for them, then they might not be the right choice.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +91 20 711 71501

Mail: support@amahahealth.com

Website: https://www.amahahealth.com

Located at: Indiranagar, Whitefield, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Sarjapur Road, and Thanisandra

4. Spandana Psychiatric Centre

Spandana Psychiatric Centre is one of those psychiatric centres that comes with decades of experience in this field. The centre is dedicated to catering to the mental well-being of individuals and the community at large, with the help of professionals.

The centre focuses on treating major psychiatric illnesses like Schizophrenia, Bipolar Affective Disorders, Severe Depression, and others. And for that, they have designed a series of mental health treatments, one of which includes Ketamine Therapy and Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS).

Spandana Psychiatric Centre's Ketamine Therapy and Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) aims to provide rapid and effective relief for advanced mental health conditions. These are offered by industry experts, ensuring their effectiveness.

Contact Details

Phone Number: 080-23153500, 90366 70000, 90366 70000

Mail: spandananursinghome@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.spandanapsychiatriccentre.com

Address: 546/46, 6th Main Road, opp. Ram Mandir Road, 4th Block, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560010

5. Sakra World Hospital

Sakra World Hospital is a renowned medical facility that is dedicated to offering mental health assistance along with other treatments. The hospital takes pride in utilising the most recent medical technologies and advanced clinical methods to offer effective treatments to all its patients.

Well, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is one such treatment offered by Sakra World Hospital. Through this, the experts of the hospital aim to provide rapid, sufficient relief for severe, treatment-resistant mental illnesses. This is done with the help of controlled electrical currents to induce brief seizures, which help to offer results in the process.

However, Sakra World Hospital does not offer Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) or Ketamine Infusion Therapy. So, if you are particularly looking for it, then you will be required to make other selections.

Contact Details

Phone Number: +918049694969

Mail: info@sakraworldhospital.com

intl.connect@sakraworldhospital.com

Website: https://www.sakraworldhospital.com

Address: Sakra World Hospital

SY NO 52/2 & 52/3, Devarabeesanahalli, Varthur

Hobli, Bangalore- 560 103. (Opp Intel, Outer Ring

Road, Marathahalli)

In Summation

Advanced mental health conditions demand special care and attention. This is why 5 advanced psychiatry centres of Bengaluru, like Sukoon Health, Cadabams Hospitals, Amaha Mental Health Hospital, Spandana Psychiatric Centre, and Sakra World Hospital, have shaped their processes to offer advanced treatments to their patients.

These centres are offering advanced treatments like Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and Ketamine Infusion Therapy to help patients who are suffering from severe mental health issues and guide them on the path of recovery.

Choose the best psychiatry clinic that offers advanced treatments!

Select the best advanced psychiatry centre that helps with advanced mental health conditions. Find the necessary help for yourself or your loved one.

