Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The 77th Emmy nominations are finally out and HBO Max has taken a headstart with a record haul of 142 nods led by drama series 'The Penguin,' 'The White Lotus,' 'The Last of Us' and comedy series 'Hacks.'

According to Variety, this marks a new high-water mark for the HBO universe. Its previous high was 140 nominations grabbed in 2020.

The all-time Emmy record haul remains the 160 nominations hoovered up by Netflix, also in 2020, reported Variety.

This year, Netflix commanded 120, ranking second among platforms and up from last year's 107 noms.

HBO limited series 'The Penguin' punched above the expectations with 24 nominations. That was second only to the top of the pack, Apple TV+ drama 'Severance,' which grabbed 27 bids.

The returning drama series 'The White Lotus,' which has been an Emmy magnet since its debut, commanded 23 noms.

While the video game-based series starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in the lead role, 'The Last of Us', took in 16 nominations.

'Hacks,' which is the reigning champ among comedy series, has scored 14 bids, making it the second most-nommed comedy behind Apple TV+'s 'The Studio,' which earned 23 noms, reported Variety.

In 2024, HBO Max saw a decline of its nominations traction with 91 bids in the Hollywood strike-disrupted year, reported Variety.

As for Apple TV+, it had a banner year, reaching 79 nominations after barely six years in business.

Apple's windfall was fueled by drama 'Severance' leading the series field by a significant margin with 27 mentions.

Drama 'Shrinking' delivered 7 noms.

Walt Disney Co. platforms collected a total of 136 noms. Programs airing on Hulu and FX combined for a total of 95 nominations, topped by FX comedy 'The Bear' with 13 bids.

FX's year-to-year tally took an inevitable hit after the triumph of "Shogun" last year, which lapped the series field with 25 nominations.

Disney+ collected another 40 mentions, paced by Season 2 of Star Wars drama 'Andor' with 14 nominations. (ANI)

