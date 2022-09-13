Actor Andrew Garfield looked all dapper as he appeared at the red carpet of Emmy Awards 2022 on Tuesday. He arrived to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the gala in a white suit. The tick, tick...BOOM! star paired his outfit with black shoes and coordinating sunglasses. He did not forget to flash his million-dollar smile while posing for shutterbugs at the red carpet. Andrew Garfield Reveals He Went Celibate for Six Months To Prep for His Role in Martin Scorsese’s Silence.

View Pics Here:

Andrew Garfield at the #Emmys is all we needed to get through this Monday. pic.twitter.com/x82KRldm0D — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2022

Andrew is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven. This project marks the first lead television role for Garfield, who has until now focused on film and theater. Garfield is a current Oscar nominee for his lead performance in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick...Boom! and recently reprised his role as Peter Parker in the smash-hit superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In Under the Banner of Heaven, Andrew stars as Jeb Pyre, a detective called on to investigate the gruesome murders of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her young child after her family members have fallen into an extreme sect, Variety reported. Andrew Garfield Birthday Special: From Hacksaw Ridge to The Social Network, 5 Best Films of the Spider-Man Star That Aren’t Marvel Related!

Set in 1980s Utah, the series was filmed in small towns in Alberta, Canada, where many buildings hailed from the early 20th century. But Read was careful not to make the period setting "loud and heavy-handed."