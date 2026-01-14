Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): The makers of 'Euphoria' have finally released the trailer of the third instalment, which is set to stream from April 12.

The series, created by Sam Levinson, will see the return of its central cast, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow.

According to the outlet, the eight-episode third season of Euphoria will feature a time jump that takes the characters out of high school. It will follow a group of childhood friends who wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.

The trailer features the time skip, which marks the adulthood of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and others.

Zendaya appears to be beginning to believe in God as she embarks on new challenges with dangerous people.

HBO Max shared the trailer on their Instagram handle today.

According to Deadline, new famous faces guest starring in Season 3 include Sharon Stone, Rosalia, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hebert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker. (ANI)

