Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): American actor Eva Mendes recently revealed that she never envisioned becoming a mother until she fell in love with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.

According to Fox News, 46-year-old Mendes and Gosling have been together since meeting on the set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines' in 2011 and have since welcomed two daughters -- 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada.

The 'Hitch' star's mind was more focused on her career than children at the time she met her long-time boyfriend.

Mendes admitted in an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa,"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

During the conversation, the '2 Fast 2 Furious' star also declared that since her children are getting older, she thinks she's "definitely going back" to acting after a six-year hiatus.

The 'Lost River' actor told the radio station,"I am [considering acting] now that [my kids] getting a bit older, but I really feel like I never want to send the wrong message to young women out there. It's not an either/or situation."

Mendes continued: "I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years."

"I feel like it's time," she said of returning to the big screen.

The mom of two admitted, "the list is getting shorter and shorter of stuff that I'd do."

"I don't want to do anything violent. I don't want to do something risque. I think the only thing that's left is Disney!" she quipped.

Mendes was last seen in 'Lost River,' which Gosling directed in 2014.

Just days before her radio interview, the "Ghost Rider" star echoed her sentiments that she hasn't found room to balance work and motherhood. (ANI)

