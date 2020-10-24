Borat is back, and this time, he has a 15-year-old daughter who he brings to USA to create more chaos in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat has created quite the flutter when it came out in 2006. The mockumentary film has him play Borat Margaret Sagdiyev, a Kazakh journalist, sent to the States to make a documentary on the country. The character's hilarious radical views creates a few amusing moments, that rage from gross to wacky, mixing secret, real encounters with fake ones. Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen's Subsequent Moviefilm Gets Mixed Reviews From the Critics.

The sequel, that premiered on Amazon Prime Video, takes things beyond outrageous, while trolling the radical right climate of the country, especially the Trump supporters. Trump aides Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani find themselves making cameos much against their wishes, Giuliani, especially, caught in the most embarrassing position of his life.

So what's the plot this time? After embarrassing his country when Borat the film becomes a success, Borat is sentenced to 14 years of rigorous punishment. He is later released and asked to return to US and make friends with the Trump administration. So he comes to the USA to give his 15yo wild daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), to the Vice President, Mike Pence. Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals His Identity to Guest on Borat 2, Gets Sued Anyway.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is filled with some outrageous humour, some gross gags, some smart ones and some shocking moments. In this feature, we look at 10 most atrociously hilarious and shocking moments in the film. Needless to say, HUGE SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Human Chair!

A Still From Borat 2

On his meeting with Premier Nursultan Nazarbayev, who asks him to return to the States with a cameraman, Borat requests for his old producer. The Premiere reveals to him that the producer is now the very chair that he is sitting on! A shocked Borat stands up to find the backrest is a hair human chest skin equipped with a penis! Poor Azamat Bagatov!

Tutar Eats A Monkey!

A Still From Borat 2

Borat was supposed to present Johnny, a monkey (who is also the Cultural Minister and a porno star) to Mike Pence. However, Tutar uses Johnny's cage to escape from the country, and eats him when she was hungry!

An Anti-Abortion Activist Okay With Incest Pregnancy!

A Still From Borat 2

Tutar accidentally eats a small baby doll on top of a cake and Borat takes her to a crisis pregnancy center to get it removed. The owner Pastor Jonathan Bright thinks that she is pregnant, and misunderstands Borat as being responsible for the pregnancy. Still, he keeps saying that the pregnancy is okay, no matter how it comes!

The Fertility Dance

A Still From Borat 2

Borat takes Tutar to a ball, where they are asked to do a father-daughter dance. But Tutar is having her periods, or in her words "moon time". Borat tells her to do a fertility dance, and what follows is perhaps one of the most incredulously cringey scenes of the year!

That Animated Cartoon!

A Still From Borat 2

In the movie, Tutar watches an animated cartoon featuring Donald Trump and Melania, fashioned as a fairytale. And like everything in the film, it is also highly outlandish, featuring Trump's 'bulge' and Melania getting 'touched'!

Crashing Mike Pence's Rally!

A Still From Borat 2

In his attempt to present Tutar to the VP, Borat gate-crashes Pence's rally carrying her on his shoulders, while wearing a Trump latex mask! Howlarious!

That PSA Comic!

A Still From Borat 2

Heard of Vagina Dentata? Do Google that. Borat's government seems to be fan of the fictional concept, as they use the idea in their literature to scare young girls from pleasuring themselves!

A Still From Borat 2

One of the film's most memorable sequences is Borat, disguised as a hillbilly, going to a radical right fest to find his daughter. There, he performs a song and makes the audience sing along to what is the most disturbing lyrics that goes on about murdering famous people who don't agree with conservative values!

The Most Talked About Controversy!

A Still From Borat 2

Yes, we have now reached the scene that has recently made Borat 2 the talking matter in both Hollywood and political circles. Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and prominent Republican, is caught in a sting that is incorporated as a scene in the film, where Tutar tries to take his interview, and Giuliani sees this as an opportunity to get amorous with her. Sure, Borat crashes his party before things get worse, but that brief moment of Giuliani putting his hand in his pant, while trying to get intimate a girl young enough to be his granddaughter is shockingly vile and disturbing.

That Huge Final Twist (and That Unexpected Cameo)!

A Still From Borat 2

The climax has Borat and Tutar return to Kazakhstan, where they expect him to be punished for failing in the mission. Instead, Borat learns that was not his mission at all; he was inadvertently heading another mission as the country's revenge on USA for making Borat a hit. It is then revealed that Borat, having injected with the virus, is the reason for spreading the COVID-19 across the world thanks to his long cruise. As we see flashes of his trip, we also get to see him meet Tom Hanks in Australia and taking an autograph. As you might be knowing, it's in Australia where Tom Hanks and his wife got COVID-19 in real life! Just what a way to drop the most unexpected, most outrageous twist of the year!

