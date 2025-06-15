Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): A potential reboot of the classic sitcom 'Everybody Loves Raymond' is not in the cards, according to Brad Garrett, who played Robert Barone, the older brother of Ray Barone, portrayed by Ray Romano.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Garrett confirmed that a revival of the beloved show is unlikely due to the passing of key cast members Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts, who played the parents, Frank and Marie Barone.

Garrett explained that the show's dynamic relied heavily on the parental characters, and said, "There is no show without the parents. They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn't be right to the audiences or to the loyal fan base," as quoted by People magazine.

He emphasised that the show's essence was rooted in the interactions between the two families, and without the parents, it wouldn't feel the same.

Garrett's sentiments echo those of his co-stars. Ray Romano previously expressed his reservations about a reboot, citing the deaths of Boyle and Roberts, as well as his concern that such projects often don't live up to the original. Patricia Heaton, who played Debra Barone, also shared her thoughts, and said, "It was just sort of perfection, and you don't wanna mess with perfection."

She added that with the loss of cast members, a reboot wouldn't be the same show.

'Everybody Loves Raymond' aired for nine seasons, from 1996 to 2005, and won 15 Emmy Awards during its run.

The show's impact on television is still felt, and its reruns continue to entertain audiences.

Despite the lack of a reboot, fans can still enjoy the series on streaming platforms like Peacock and Paramount plus. (ANI)

