Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Saturday said he is excited to reunite with his actor-friend Salman Khan for an upcoming action film.

“We (Salman and I) are working together. Earlier, we did ‘Saajan' and ‘Chal Mere Bhai', now see our Tashan. It's an action, and I'm very excited that I'll be working with my younger brother after 25 years,” Dutt told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of his upcoming film, “The Bhootnii”.

Early this week, Salman shared the news of his new film with the "Munna Bhai MBBS" star.

“I'm doing another big action film after 'Sikandar'. That's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry, Sanj... Sanjay Dutt. The director is not confirmed yet,” Salman had said.

Dutt also extended his best wishes to Salman for his upcoming movie “Sikandar”, which will make its debut in theatres on Sunday.

"It is a superhit trailer. He is my younger brother, and I always pray for him. God has given him a lot, and this will be a superhit film,” he said.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, “Bhootnii”, a horror-comedy, also features Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick and Aasif Khan.

The project, which comes from Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Picture, will be released in theatres on April 18.

