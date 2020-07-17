Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid had fans in a state of excitement when she showed off her growing baby bump on an Instagram Live this Wednesday, (local time).

According to E!News, the 25-year-old supermodel participated in the Instagram Live to promote her Gigi Journal II with V Magazine. During the interaction, Hadid unbuttoned her flowing pyjama top and turned to the side so that fans could see she's not hiding her stomach as some previously suggested.

While showing off her baby bump, she said, "Like it's there, it's just from the front it's different."

The model went on to acknowledge that some people are "confused" by her decision to not discuss or post about her pregnancy, but she said that's because she believes it's "not the most important thing going on in the world."

Gigi shared, "That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was at the beginning of quarantine and still happening. And then we moved obviously into the re-emergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that."

The model feels right now is not the appropriate time to be sharing her experience, Gigi promised she will be sharing a glimpse into her pregnancy in the future.

She said, "I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something."

Gigi also shared her gratitude for the support she and partner Zayn Malik received in recent months. "I'm so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we're all good and safe and everything's going great and I love you guys," she shared. "I do appreciate those positive comments." (ANI)

