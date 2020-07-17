A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and so did her daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek Bachchan and superstar father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan. Since the actress' reputation is international, the news made headlines globally. Now, breaking news of the hour is that Aishwarya has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier, the actress was quarantined at home, taking treatment, with Aaradhya.

Abhishek and Amitabh were moved to Nanavati Hospital right after their diagnosis. Big B continued to post inspirational and grateful messages on social media. Now, Aishwarya's treatment will also be taken care of at the hospital. A report by Times Now also claims that Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya has also been moved to the hospital from home quarantine. We pray for the world's speedy recovery from this pandemic.

On July 17, India recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 patients - 32,695. With that, the country has crossed 1 million cases of coronavirus. The number of active cases in the country is 3,42,473 at the time of writing this report. The human trials for an Indian made vaccine against the disease started last week. The vaccine has been developed by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In another instance, Neeta Ambani has said that a vaccine will be made available at every nook and corner of India when it is produced.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the musical film Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The movie underperformed at the box office. The actress' next big release was going to be Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She will star opposite Vikram in the high-budget period drama scheduled for a release in 2021.

