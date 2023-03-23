Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 23 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar is in Rajasthan doing location recce for his upcoming directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On Thursday, Farhan took to Instagram and a picture where he can be seen exploring the deserts of Rajasthan.

"Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan," he captioned the post.

Farhan's left everyone excited.

"Can't waitttt," actress Alia Bhatt commented.

"And he is back on the director's chair," producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented.

"Omg finally," a social media user wrote.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The upcoming film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Jee Le Zaraa' marks Farhan's return to director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don' and 'Don 2'. (ANI)

