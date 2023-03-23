The Glory's second season has brought a lot of glory to the Korean drama's already successful run. The first season generated a frenzy which created the hype for the following one pretty well. Now, for the second consecutive week, The Glory is the most watched Televised title on Netflix. Despite the release of Shadow and Bone's second season and You still reigning supreme, The Glory stands tall in the most watched charts. Glory, School 2015, True Beauty - 7 Kdrama Shows That Addressed Bullying.

There are certain reasons why The Glory found so many takers globally and might just take the ranks only next to Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead as one of the most viewed Korean shows on Netflix. For those who haven't watched the series already, we give you five compelling reasons to do it now.

1. Bell the bullies

The Glory is a revenge drama where a girl who was bullied terribly by a bunch of mean girls in High school, decides to exact revenge smartly and intelligently. There are several Korean dramas on bullying and The Glory is a glorious addition to that. It not only just bares the people behind the act but also exposes the system that leads to their proliferation. It is not a menace that can't be nipped in the bud and yet bullying still persists. It's ugly and The Glory goes all guns blazing.

2. Song Hye Kyo

We all knew Song Hye Kyo is an amazing actress but here, she just goes over and beyond. We have mostly seen her in perfect settings and beautiful locations playing the sweet, well-groomed, well-nurtured girl. She even played a funny wild girl in Full House. But all that were positive roles. Here, she is both the good and the bad girl which makes her performance spectacular. There's cruelty but there's also empathy. Hye Kyo with mean streaks is such a wonderful sight.

3. Self-discovery

The one who bullies never stops doing that just because they have grown older. It becomes a behavioural trait. Only the victims change. Kang Hyun Nam (Yeom Hye-ran) went from being abused to a confident woman who can give it back with pride. She even turns into a spy, all stemming from what she endured. It's like a personal victory when she breaks free of the abuser and makes her feel the pinch as well.

she’s really one of the best characters in the drama by far. from being an abused wife to becoming the coolest and clever spy of dongeun. she did personality switches to make the revenge successful 🙌🏻#TheGlory #더글로리 pic.twitter.com/yHly2Itr3A — ⋆ (@ldh_simp) January 1, 2023

4. It's all about the grey matter

Jeon Jae Joon (Park Sung Hoon) is a dreadful man who has only done the worse possible things to people since his childhood. But he is still getting some love from Twitter for what he does to the teacher who clicks sneaky pictures of girls. Everyone has redeeming qualities, it depends on what you do with them. The Real Case That Inspired The Bullying Scene In "The Glory" Resurfaces, Netizens Call Out Injustice

THE ONLY RIGHT THING HE DID IN THE ENTIRE SERIES #TheGlory #TheGlory2 pic.twitter.com/fFkGITOfdY — rishi ☾ (@_rebornrich) March 10, 2023

5. The Dandy Daddy

Jung Sung Ill who played Ha Do Yeong has become the latest crush of every woman on social media. His comebacks, retorts, swagger... everything is making everyone go giddy. We really needed a new crush and Sung Ill is just that more. We never knew we had a thing for older men!

