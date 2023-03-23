The popular comedian and character actor served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for several years. The actor, whose film career began as a producer, turned to acting and easily walked into the hearts of all film buffs through his comedy and his Trissur slang. In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in around 750 films. Seeing his popularity, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) fielded him as an independent candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chalakudy, where he trounced Congressman P.C. Chacko. Bala Hospitalised: Malayalam Actor Admitted to Hospital in Kochi Following a Liver-Related Illness.

However, he lost to Congress leader Benny Behanan while defending his seat in 2019. Innocent's cancer relapsed in 2020 and he acted in a few films after recovering. The Malayalam film industry in general and those with whom he worked are in shock after hearing about the condition of Innocent. A co-actor of Innocent stated when he called him a few weeks back he cut the call saying he is not feeling well.