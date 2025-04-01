New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A movie on the centuries-old water channels of Himachal Pradesh, sustained by generations of community wisdom, has earned recognition at a prestigious documentary film festival in Paris, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

'Stream-Story', produced by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), under the ministry, was awarded the Mention Spéciale - Prix du Patrimoine Culturel Immatériel 2025 (or Special Mention - Intangible Cultural Heritage Award 2025) at Cinéma du Réel, the ministry said in a statement.

At its heart, it is more than just a film, "It is a poetic tribute to kuhl, the centuries-old water channels of Himachal Pradesh," it said.

"These intricate irrigation systems, sustained by generations of community wisdom, are not just engineering marvels but also vessels of storytelling, folklore, and ecological philosophy.

"Through a stunning visual and auditory experience, 'Stream-Story' transforms water into a narrative force, flowing through time and memory, revealing the deep connection between people, nature, and tradition," the ministry said.

Sponsored by the French Ministry of Culture's Direction Générale des Patrimoines et de l'Architecture, this award recognises cinematic works that preserve and celebrate the intangible cultural heritage of humanity -- oral traditions, rituals, performing arts, and indigenous knowledge systems, it said.

