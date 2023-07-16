Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar on Sunday went down memory lane and shared a special post to mark the two years journey of his film ‘Toofaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan posted a clip featuring himself, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

The video also showed his transformation in the movie for his boxer character.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “To a film that challenged me more than any other (so far) but it’s message of love, strength and resilience helped carry us through. Happy 2 years to #Toofaan. Big hug to the cast and crew.”

As soon the post was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar reacted with heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, “After bhag Milkha bhag, toofan is the second one that most inspiring movie.”

Mrunal Thakur re-shared Farhan's post and wrote, "2 years of Toofaan," with heart emojis.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer and the struggles he faces to get into the national level competition marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

'Toofaan' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akthar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

Meanwhile, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)

