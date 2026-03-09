IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here's the Fact Check

The suspense over Indian Premier League 2026 or IPL 2026 schedule continues with no official confirmation yet. As of now only the start date has been confirmed. Cricket enthusiasts across India and the globe remain in anticipation as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to unveil the full schedule for the IPL 2026.
While the official broadcaster, Star Sports, confirmed on Sunday that the tournament will commence on March 28 2026, the detailed fixture list remains under wraps. According to board officials, the delay is primarily due to the coordination required with the Election Commission of India regarding upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, amidst all the wait a screenshot of the alleged IPL 2026 schedule is going viral on social media. IPL 2026 Schedule: Here's All You Need to Know About Fixtures and Time Table.
IPL 2026 Schedule Out?
A user, while sharing the screenshot, has claimed that it is of IPL 2026 schedule. However, a close look at it reveals that the fixtures are of IPL 2025 in which Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match. And also the dates match the last year's edition. Interestingly, 2025 has been changed to 2026 in the viral image.
Fake IPL 2026 Schedule
🚨 BREAKING
IPL 2026 Schedule 👇 #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/Qi1dUmpfzR
— Stubbsy (@spideypant_) March 8, 2026
Fact Check
The users has shared the fake IPL 2026 schedule purely for engagement purposes. A quick look at the official IPL website reveals that IPL 2026 schedule has not been released yet.
Official IPL Website Schedule Landing Page
IPL 2026 Schedule Rollout Expected in Two-Phases
In keeping with the precedent set during previous election years, the BCCI is widely expected to release the schedule in two distinct phases.
The first phase, likely to be announced within the coming days, will detail the matches for the initial two to three weeks of the competition. The remaining fixtures will be finalised once the polling dates for the relevant states are officially gazetted, ensuring that security arrangements and logistical requirements do not overlap with the democratic process.
Defending Champions to Open
As per league tradition, the opening match will be hosted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Following their maiden title victory in 2025, where they defeated Punjab Kings in a close-fought final, the Bengaluru-based franchise is expected to kick off the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
While the opponent for the season opener has not been formally named, speculation suggests a high-profile clash to mark the beginning of the 84-match tournament.
With squads now finalised and the start date set, the only remaining piece of the puzzle for fans and broadcasters alike is the day-by-day itinerary. For now, teams have begun their preliminary fitness camps, waiting for the official word to begin their final tactical preparations.
Fact check
IPL 2026 Schedule Released
Fake IPL 2026 Schedule Goes Viral
