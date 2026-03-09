IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here's the Fact Check

The suspense over Indian Premier League 2026 or IPL 2026 schedule continues with no official confirmation yet. As of now only the start date has been confirmed. Cricket enthusiasts across India and the globe remain in anticipation as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to unveil the full schedule for the IPL 2026.

While the official broadcaster, Star Sports, confirmed on Sunday that the tournament will commence on March 28 2026, the detailed fixture list remains under wraps. According to board officials, the delay is primarily due to the coordination required with the Election Commission of India regarding upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, amidst all the wait a screenshot of the alleged IPL 2026 schedule is going viral on social media. IPL 2026 Schedule: Here's All You Need to Know About Fixtures and Time Table.

IPL 2026 Schedule Out?

A user, while sharing the screenshot, has claimed that it is of IPL 2026 schedule. However, a close look at it reveals that the fixtures are of IPL 2025 in which Kolkata Knight Riders took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match. And also the dates match the last year's edition. Interestingly, 2025 has been changed to 2026 in the viral image.

Fake IPL 2026 Schedule

Fact Check

The users has shared the fake IPL 2026 schedule purely for engagement purposes. A quick look at the official IPL website reveals that IPL 2026 schedule has not been released yet.

Official IPL Website Schedule Landing Page

Source: IPL Official Website

IPL 2026 Schedule Rollout Expected in Two-Phases

Fact check

