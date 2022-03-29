Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Filmmaker Jeff Darling, best known for his work on projects like 'Young Einstein' and 'The Crossing', is no more.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff, 60, died on Sunday while surfing in North Palm Beach in Sydney. He was taken by lifeguards from the ocean unconscious, and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Jeff's family has not commented on his demise yet.

For the unversed, Jeff became the youngest person to earn the Australian Film Institute's best achievement in cinematography award for his work on George Ogilvie's 'The Crossing' (1990), starring Russell Crowe.

He has also helmed music videos for the songs 'Not the Girl You Think You Are' and 'Instinct'. (ANI)

