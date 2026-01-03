Washington DC [US], January 3 (ANI): After spending over a decade as part of the hit Netflix series, the actor, who played Mike Wheeler in the show, is now looking to slow down his acting work and give more time to music.

Wolfhard, who became a household name after playing Mike Wheeler in 'Stranger Things', has shared that he does not have any acting projects lined up after the show's finale and, hence, plans to focus more on his band, The Aubreys, and spend time touring and recording music in 2026.

Talking about his future plans, Wolfhard said he still loves acting but wants to be careful about what he chooses next. He explained that he only wants to take on acting work if it truly excites him.

"I definitely want to pursue and keep acting, but only if it's something that I'm really in love with," he said while in conversation with an American magazine, as per Deadline.

The actor also spoke about his plans with music and touring. He shared that he has been writing songs for the past two years and now wants to record them and perform live.

"Other than that, I'm probably going to tour a little bit with my band next year and put out another album. I have some music that I've written over the last two years that I want to record," added Wolfhard. "So, I'm kind of keeping it open."

The fifth season of Stranger Things was released in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the series finale on December 31, which also premiered in theatres. The final episode runs for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series. (ANI)

