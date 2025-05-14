Los Angeles [US], May 14 (ANI): The first look of the Hollywood project 'Alien: Earth' has been unveiled. Notably, it features Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav in a key role.

The 8-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, August 12, as per Deadline.

Also Read | 'Kapkapiii' vs 'Romancham': From Item Song to Female Leads, 5 Major Differences We Saw in Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade's Remake From Its Trailer.

In the pictures from the show, Adarsh, best known for his roles in 'The White Tiger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is seen clad in a greyish-blue tactical outfit, hinting at the intense, mission-driven nature of the show. He's joined by five others, all walking in unison. In the project, he will be essaying the role of Slightly.

The cast also includes Timothy Olyphant (Kirsh), Alex Lawther (Hermit), Samuel Blenkin (Boy Kavalier), Babou Ceesay (Morrow), Adrian Edmondson (Atom Eins), David Rysdahl (Arthur Sylvia), Essie Davis (Dame Sylvia), Lily Newmark (Nibs), Erana James (Curly), Jonathan Ajayi (Smee), Kit Young (Tootles), Diem Camille (Siberian), Moe Bar-El (Rashidi) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Yutani).

Also Read | 'King': After Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff Joins Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Actioner; 'Trimurti' Actors To Reunite After 3 Decades for Siddharth Anand's Big-Budget Film - Reports.

FX's Alien: Earth is created for television and executive-produced by Noah Hawley. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)