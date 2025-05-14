The trailer for the horror-comedy Kapkapiii was unveiled on May 14. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles, Kapkapiii marks the final film by the late Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away on May 8, 2024. For the uninitiated, Kapkapiii is a remake of the Malayalam hit Romancham, the directorial debut of Jithu Madhavan - best known for the 2024 blockbuster Aavesham. ‘Kapkapiii’ Trailer: Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor Serve Laugh Riot With a Spooky Twist in This Hindi Remake of ‘Romancham’ (Watch Video).

Romancham was inspired by the director’s own bachelor days in Bengaluru, following a group of friends who become obsessed with a Ouija board, leading to eerie paranormal events in their home. The film starred Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, and Joemon Jyothir—the latter three in their breakout roles.

Judging by the Kapkapiii trailer, the remake appears largely faithful to Romancham, retaining the plotline, male characters, home setting, and even a distinctive jacket worn by one of them (mirroring Siju Sunny’s outfit in the original). Even the comedy scene with Chemban Vinod's character knowing about his real father's identity is recreated in Kapkapii with Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kapkapii':

However, the remake introduces some intriguing deviations, the impact of which will only become clear upon its release on May 23.

Key Differences Between 'Kapkapii' and 'Romancham'

1. Female Leads

A Still From Kakkapii Trailer

Unlike Romancham, which had no prominent female lead (only minor female characters), Kapkapiii elevates two actresses - Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Rathee - to lead roles, with significant parts in the narrative.

2. Romantic Subplot

A Still From Kakkapii Trailer

Romancham lacked a romantic track, barring one friend’s fleeting crush on a neighbour and another roommate having romantic telephonic conversations with his unseen fiancee. However, the Kapkapiii trailer hints at a romantic angle between Siddhi Idnani and Shreyas Talpade’s characters - a dynamic absent in the original, where Soubin Shahir (playing Talpade’s role) had no such arc.

3. Sexual Innuendos

A Still From Kakkapii Trailer

While Romancham was humorous, its comedy wasn’t laced with sexual undertones. In contrast, the late Sangeeth Sivan - known for films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money - incorporates some risqué humour in the remake. Romancham Movie Review: Soubin Shahir's Spooky Buddy-Comedy is an Absolute Laugh-Riot!

4. Item Song

A Still From Kakkapii Trailer

The remake also features an item song, a clear departure from the original Malayalam film, which had no such addition.

5. Enhanced Horror Elements

A Still From Kakkapii Trailer

Romancham subtly teased supernatural elements, saving full ghostly reveals for the climax - and even then, keeping them shadowy. The Kapkapiii trailer, however, showcases possessions and a spirit emerging from the Ouija board. Whether these are hallucinations or real remains to be seen when the film releases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).