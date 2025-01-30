Los Angeles [US], January 30 (ANI): Netflix on Thursday unveiled its wide-ranging 2025 film slate, confirming release windows for titles such as Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Old Guard 2, and more.

Speaking of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', the project's cast includes Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

The streamers also released the first look of the film.

Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor are featured in a cathedral in the image for the third "Knives Out". It will be out on OTT this Fall, as per Variety

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" features the return of Southern detective Benoit Blanc, played by Craig in his "most dangerous case yet."

Plot details for the film-whose title comes from a U2 song on the 1997 album "Pop"-were not revealed. (ANI)

