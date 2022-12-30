Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' are all set to unveil the first look of the film on New Year's Eve.

Written and directed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages. It will show Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen Avatar, which has fans quite excited!

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: Dhanush-Aishwarya, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi – Top Celebrity Breakups That Grabbed Headlines!.

Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film.

Shooting for 'Animal' began in April this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Aamir Khan to Star Along With Jr NTR in KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Next – Reports.

'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Apart from 'Animal', Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about Rashmika, she will next be seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

The teaser showcases Sidharth as an undercover RAW agent in an intense avatar, with his life hanging on the line for the love of his life- India. The film will hit the OTT platform Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Apart from 'Animal', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Varisu', Rashmika will also be seen in the much-anticipated sequel of 'Pushpa: The Rise'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)