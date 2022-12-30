Life of a celebrity is under constant radar, wherein what you always see is not the reality. You many find a celebrity’s life perfect from outside, but there’s always another side to the same coin. Having said that, 2022 saw many celebrities getting hitched, however the year also saw many breakups that were quite shocking. Whether it was an end of a marriage or just a short term relationship, many star couples called it quits. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger – 10 Bollywood Biggies That Left Us Utterly Disappointed!

Well in a nutshell, it was another year with another batch of celebrity breakups. So, here we are breaking down all the breakups of 2022.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

South star Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth ended their marriage after being together for almost 18 years. Their separation came as a shocker to many. The ex-couple are parents of two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

It was on Koffee With Karan Season 6, when Karan confirmed that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are no more together. The duo were in a relationship as they filmed Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, and reportedly broke up right before the film's release.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

While nothing is official as of yet, but it’s reported that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have called it quits. Rumours of their alleged breakup started to make headlines right before Ek Villain Returns’ release. To note, Disha is already rumoured to be dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss OTT. However, after seeing each other for a few months, the duo decided to party ways. It was during July 2022, when they both confirmed the breakup news via social media.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panchdoot (@panchdoot_news)

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019 and announced their separation in 2022. They even gave their relationship a second chance, because of daughter Ziana. However, it didn’t work out.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundmash News (@soundmash_news)

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got divorced in 2022. Reportedly, the singer paid Rs 1 crore in alimony for the divorce settlement. FYI, in 2021, Shalini had accused Honey of domestic violence.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheNewsDrum (@thenewsdrum)

On July 14, Lalit Modi shared a series of loved-up photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they are in a relationship. However, months later, reports hinted that the two have called it quits after the man updated his Insta bio by dropping Sen’s name from it.

That’s it, guys! These were the most talked about and shocking celebrity breakups of 2022. For more such scoops from biz, stay tuned to LatestLY!

