Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Folk artists of Maharashtra reached Ram Janmabhoomi with musical instruments. The folk artists are keen to sing songs and play musical instruments during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple.

They became the centre of attraction among the people. One of the folk artists told ANI, "We are very happy to be here. We play instruments like Nagada in temples in the morning. We are here to play in these temples in Ram Mandir."

Also Read | Coachella 2024: From Dates and Venue to Tickets and Line-Up, Here’s the Deets on Everything About the Music Festival That Will Return in April This Year.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Also Read | Jab Mila Tu: Mohsin Khan Reveals How He Lost 23 Kgs for His Role in the Upcoming Series - Details Inside!.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Meanwhile, the President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

He said, "In Mauritius, all our Hindu brothers and sisters are in a different mood nowadays. As from the Sankranti, on January 15, all our mandirs in Mauritius are doing the Ramayan chanting. And especially on the 22nd, we are having the same as we used to celebrate Diwali. In Mauritius, we are celebrating two Diwali.

"The first Diwali is on January 22, and the second Diwali is on October 31. We will do it the same as we all know: after 14 years of Vanwas (exile), Prabhu Shri Ram is coming to Ayodhya. So this time, not after 14 years, Prabhu Ram is coming after 500 years" he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)