Actor Mohsin Khan, who stars in the upcoming slice-of-life drama series Jab Mila Tu, revealed the preparations that went behind playing the character of Maddy, adding how he lost 23 kgs of weight for the role. Mohsin was last seen as Kartik in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show. And now he will portray Maddy, a passionate, larger-than-life character dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage. Jab Mila Tu: Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh and Mohsin Khan Explore Love and Friendship in This Upcoming Series on Jio Cinema (Watch Video).

Mohsin expressed: “Somewhere consciously or unconsciously, I knew the character had to be very different from the one I played in the past. Kartik and Maddy have to be poles apart in their mannerisms, walk, expressions, and how they react to situations. The first thing was to work on the looks. I lost 23 kgs overall for the role. The transition was fun.”

Jab Mila Tu Trailer

Mohsin said about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Eisha Singh: “Eisha and I did a music video titled Tu Mujhse Juda together two years back, but that was just a two-day shoot.” “I had seen some episodes of her show, and after working on the web series, I can tell you she's a brilliant actor, and she has done complete justice to her role,” added the actor, who played Ritesh in the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. Mohsin Khan on His Success Story: 'I'm Grateful For Everything That Was Bestowed Upon Me, Including Struggles'.

Jab Mila Tu stars Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra in the lead. Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, Jab Mila Tu is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who is forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance. Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, Jab Mila Tu will be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. It will be streaming starting January 22 on JioCinema.

