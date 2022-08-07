Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen starring in the Anand L Rai directorial 'Raksha Bandhan', recently during the film's promotions delved into the bond he shares with his sister Alka Bhatia.

The plot of 'Raksha Bandhan' explores the love, bonding and attachment between brother and sisters. Akshay during the film's press conference in Gujarat had few words to say when asked by the media about him and Alka.

"My bond with my sister has been that of love. My sister is not at all scared of me and she's a very cool-natured person who does not fight at all. There has never been any quarrel among us, even if my temper rises sometimes, she still remains calm," said Akshay.

He added, "Since childhood, my parents have taught me that my sister is not just my sister but a Devi (deity). So, for me, she is a Devi."

Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'Raksha Bandhan', which is scheduled to release on August 11. Bhumi was not present at the press conference.

To note, 'Raksha Bandhan' marks Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year.

Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay will also be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

