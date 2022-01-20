Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): After 'Hawkeye', Fra Fee is staying in business with Disney Plus with a new role in the upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series.

As per Variety, the live-action musical series stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' film.

In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie's stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of 'Beauty and the Beast' years before the Beast and Belle's romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey.

Fee will star as Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly's who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince.

Fee was most recently seen in the Marvel-Disney Plus series 'Hawkeye' in the role of Kazi Kazimierczak, a member of the Tracksuit Mafia and close friend of Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo. He also recently appeared in the Acorn TV series 'Dalgliesh'.

On the big screen, Fee is known for his roles in the live-action 'Cinderella' starring Camila Cabello as well as the 2012 adaptation of 'Les Miserables', 'Pixie' opposite Olivia Cooke, and 'Animals' opposite Alia Shawkat among others.

According to Variety, Disney Plus has given the 'Beauty and the Beast' series an eight-episode order. It was developed, executive produced and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz with each serving as a co-showrunner. Evans will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Liesl Tommy, the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play and the director of 'Respect', will executive produce and will direct the first episode.

The project will also feature an original soundtrack from the legendary composer Alan Menken, who will also serve as executive producer. The lyrics for the first episode will be by Glenn Slater. Production will begin in spring 2022. ABC Signature will produce. (ANI)

