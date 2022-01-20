As the makers of one of the most awaited films 'Gehraiyaan' unveiled the film's trailer on Thursday, superstar Deepika Padukone opened up about their endeavour and the film's characters. Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Gehraiyaan Trailer: 7 Moments From Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Movie That Are Intense and Heart Touching!

Talking about her character, Deepika shared, "Alisha, my character in 'Gehraiyaan' is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time.Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable."She also talked about their attempt to capture human emotions and relationships which the audiences can relate to. Gehraiyaan Trailer: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa’s Amazon Prime Video Film Is About Deep Emotions and Secret Connections (Watch Video).

"Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide," she added. The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Deepika's character and her feelings and perceptions of her own life. The story then unfolds other characters, including her cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday.

Talking about this special film, Ananya shared, "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of 'Gehraiyaan', while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."

In light of romance, complex human relationships and the choices one has to make, emerges Siddhant Chaturvedi's ambitious character, Zain. Opening up about his character, Siddhant said, "I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us.His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, 'Gehraiyaan' is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories."

Dhairya Karwa, who would be seen with Deepika in the film, talked about his experience of working with his talented co-stars. "It is every actor's dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of 'Gehraiyaan' on Amazon Prime Video, through which the movie will reach viewers across the world. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie." Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with Jouska Films,'Gehraiyaan' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)