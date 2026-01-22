Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Actor Genelia Deshmukh is currently busy shooting for 'Gunmaaster G9', which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana.

On Thursday, Genelia took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets, giving a glimpse of her character's look.

She flaunted her side profile with a coloured fringe hairstyle, looking quite cool and stylish.

"New beginning. #GunmaasterG9," she captioned the post.

The action-packed film titled 'Gunmaaster G9' is expected to be released this year.

Last year in July, the makers dropped a gripping announcement teaser which caught fans' attention in no time.

In a video shared on Instagram, a mysterious hand was seen pulling a gun from a bucket of milk, while Emraan's voice was heard in a dramatic tone: "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun." (You messed with me--fine. But if you mess with my family by mistake, remember this: I may be in the milk business, but I'm a man who deals with gunpowder).

The second slide in the post featured a video of a woman's hand pulling out a knife. Genelia's voice was heard in the background, saying in Hindi, "I'm the daughter-in-law of the house. But it doesn't mean I'm only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I'll chop them. However, if goons and thugs show up, I won't just be chopping vegetables."

In the third slide of the post, Aparshakti was heard adding his own wild flavour, introducing his role with, "Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre door rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain."

Directed by Aditya Datt (Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21), the film marks the return of Emraan and Himesh Reshammiya's musical-action combo that once defined an era. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment. (ANI)

