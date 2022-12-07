Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): On the occasion of her mother's birthday, actor Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartwarming note on Instagram.

She wrote, "My Dearest Darling Mama,There have been a zillion times I have forgotten to say my Thank you's and even more times of unspoken words..But today I want to tell you...I Love how you stop and listen,For your support throughout these years,For teaching me compassion, But most importantly for sharing in all my triumphs, as well as all my tears."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl2rZdloNL5/?hl=en

"If at times I seem ungrateful,I really hope you seeThere's nothing you have done that has been forgotten And I Love you till eternity ...Happy Birthday Mama. It's true when they say, God couldn't be everywhere so he sent us our own personal angels as Moms," Genelia added.

Alongside the note, Genelia dropped a string of images from her childhood.

In the first photo, Genelia looks adorable in her moms arms. One of the pictures shows her mother Jeanette D'Souza flashing a smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia will be seen marking her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. She is reportedly all set to return to the South film industry as well with a Telugu-Kannada film, Production No.15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)