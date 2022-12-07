Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor, on Wednesday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of throwback pictures from the sets of the romantic drama film Kedarnath. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared the pictures which he captioned, "It's the all consuming drive to tell a story that gives one the energy to go through incredible hardships and a belief that the story MUST be told. I am forever grateful to the powers above that gave me the opportunity to deliver #kedarnath #jaibholenath." Rest of the Night: Kirti Kulhari Opens Up About Her Disney+ Hotstar Film, Says 'It Is Story of a Woman Unable to Move On and Find Closure'.

In the pictures, Abhishek could be seen along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Sara Ali Khan. Released in the year 2018, Kedarnath marked Sara's Bollywood debut and was declared a big hit at the box office. Soon after the director shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons, and remembered Sushant. "Miss you sushant sir," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Beautiful film & a very Sushant & Sarah were a very captivating couple." "4Years Of Masterpiece Kedarnath Miss You Sushant," another fan commented. Disha Salian’s Death an ‘Accident’, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Alleged Suicide Had Nothing to Do With Her Demise as Per CBI – Reports.

Talking about his 'Kedarnath' memories, Abhishek said, "The movie was an adventure from start to finish. While conceptualising itself, we knew we were fighting an uphill battle, but even now thinking about it, the sheer grit, passion, and devotion it took to make it, sends shivers down our spine. I am extremely grateful that we made it and that I got the opportunity to work with Sushant again and experience the force of pure energy that he was. I really do believe playing Mansoor was one of Sushant's finest works."

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

Meanwhile, Abhishek last directed the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and got decent responses from the audience. Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film alongside Vicky Kaushal and in a thriller film 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)