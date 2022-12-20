Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): 'South beach' star Marcus Coloma is heading to say a 'goodbye' to his daytime soap opera 'General Hospital' after 3 years.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program. "Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January," a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest.

Also Read | James Cameron on Avatar The Way of Water: We Have Had Over 3000 VFX Shots in This Movie.

Coloma's exit was initially announced by Daytime Confidential, which also noted that the actor decided not to record his final scenes after finding out he had been fired.

Coloma has appeared in South Beach and Fox's Point Pleasant as Matt Evans and Father Tomas, respectively. He has appeared in a number of TV shows, including Major Crimes, Lucifer, One Tree Hill, Make It or Break It on ABC Family, and False Profits.

Also Read | Pitchers Season 2 Fame Ridhi Dogra Reveals She Left Job in Advertising Agency to Become an Actor.

The actor from a daytime soap opera also appeared in Material Girls as Hilary Duff's love interest in Beverly Hills Chihuahuas 2 and 3.

Following her brief absence from General Hospital due to catching Covid, Nikolas Cassadine was filled in by actor Adam Huss while Coloma recovered.

Actor Tyler Christopher created the part of Nikolas Cassadine in 1996, and it immediately became a cult favourite. From 1999 until 2003 and again in 2016, Christopher filled the part. Helena Cassadine's grandson Nikolas Cassadine played the part created by Elizabeth Taylor in 1981. Coltin Scott (1999-2003), Chris Beetem (2005), and Nick Stabile have also performed as Nikolas (2016). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)