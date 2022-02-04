A few months after her split from longtime beau Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid opened up about her personal takeaways from the past year. E! News obtained quotes of Hadid from a recent interview in which the 26-year-old model opened up about one of the key things she says she has learned from reflecting on the past year. Gigi Hadid To Co-Host Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion’ Season Two Alongside Tan France (View Post).

"I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it," she shared. The model who shares one-year-old daughter Khai with her ex-beau Zayn Malik also shared how her toddler is learning and adapting to new things. Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid Via An Old Tweet After Her Split With Zayn Malik.

"She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking...I still can't believe it. It's wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple of years [with our kids]. You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, "Oh my god. Where did you come from?" she said in an interview as per E! News.

Hadid and Zayn separated their ways a little more than a year after the birth of their daughter. The two were in an on and off relationship since 2015.

Their recent breakup made headlines amid news that Zayn and Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, was reportedly involved in a family dispute that allegedly got physical. As for how the pair is navigating parenthood after the alleged drama, a separate source previously told E! News that it was "obviously hard because they are still fully co-parenting together," adding that the two have "taken a pause but are very much still involved in each other's lives for the sake of their baby."

