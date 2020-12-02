Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): American TV personality Tyler Cameron is dating a new model post his famous fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

According to Page Six, the former 'Bachelorette' contestant - who caused a sensation when he got together with the supermodel in the summer of 2019 - has been seeing Instagram model Ireland Borba.

Sources say that after a recent dinner with pals in New York, Cameron was spotted heading off to spend some quality time with Borba before returning home to Florida.

But when Page Six asked Cameron about their evening together, he told the outlet that he's "not dating her."

The pair already have something to talk about: their famous exes. Borba reportedly has a past with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In 2019, a sports gossip site said that the pair were spotted on a date at a Top Golf in Tampa, Florida.

According to her social media, Borba lives in Miami, but she recently posted snaps from New York. (ANI)

