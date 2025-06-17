Los Angeles, Jun 17 (PTI) Hollywood actors Billy Porter and Glenn Close have boarded the cast of Lionsgate's upcoming feature, titled "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping".

Close, who is best known for "Fatal Attraction", will essay the role of Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes.

Porter, whose credits include projects such as "Kinky Boots" and "Cinderella", will portray Magno Stift, Close's estranged husband and the Tributes' uninspired designer, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, from the screenplay by Billy Ray. It is slated to release on November 20, 2026, and is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins' best-selling book.

The previously announced star cast includes the names of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is produced by Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

