Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Comedy queen Quinta Brunson has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for her lead role in 'Abbott Elementary.'

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Brunson's first year at the Golden Globes saw her receive both a nomination and an award at the ceremony on Tuesday night. Other nominations for the ABC comedy include musical or comedy television series, supporting actor for Tyler James Williams, and actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

'Abbott Elementary' made a stir at the 2022 Emmy Awards with six nominations, including outstanding comedy series and nods for the same four actors. Brunson won for comedy authoring the pilot episode, and Ralph took up the award for supporting actress in a comedy. Wendy O'Brien, the show's casting director, was also awarded a Creative Arts Emmy for comedy series casting.

"I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision," Brunson said during her speech as quoted in a report by Variety, adding, "It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They're very white men, and they said, 'Okay, Quinta.' They let me get away with a lot."

Brunson further said, "Oh my god, my family is texting me right now. My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn't be here if it weren't for having you. I can't believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight. I'm just so happy to be here with you all. I feel like I'm missing someone, but I think I got it all my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you."

Brunson was chosen over fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building'), Jenna Ortega ('Wednesday'), and Brunson defeated Jean Smart ('Hacks').

Brunson portrays Willard R. Abbott Elementary School second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, who is consistently upbeat. The upbeat comedy's second season premiered on September 21 and its most recent episode debuted on Wednesday. (ANI)

