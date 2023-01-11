The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards started off with Vietnam-born American actor Ke Huy Quan winning the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the comedy drama film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The actor, dressed in black suit, took to the stage and made an acceptance speech about how he transitioned from a child actor to someone who just bagged the Golden Globe trophy. Ke started his career starring as Harrison Ford's sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom film which released in 1984. Golden Globes 2023 Winners Live: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Wins Best Picture - Animated!.

He expressed his gratitude towards Steven Spielberg for placing his confidence in him as an adult. He said, "I was raised to never forget where I came from, and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe For Supporting Actress For Wakanda Forever.

He further mentioned, "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer. No matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again." "Everything that has happened since has been unbelievable. (Everything Everywhere All At Once directors) Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped," he added. This is Quan's first acting nomination and win at the Globes, and he is the second actor of Asian descent to win the Globe for supporting actor (the first was Haing S. Ngor for his role in The Killing Fields).

