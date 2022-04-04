Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, who is widely known to play across genres of Outlaw Country, Bluegrass, Rock and Roll and Blues, took home the award for best country album of the year at the Grammys 2022.

The 43-year-old singer bagged the award for his hit album 'Starting Over'. Earlier during the ceremony, Stapleton had won the best country song award for 'Cold' and the best country solo performance award for 'You Should Probably Leave'.

Taking the stage to accept the award, Stapleton gave a shout out to his children and spoke about the sacrifices artists sometimes have to make while balancing career and family.

After the father of five gave a birthday shout out to his twin sons, who turned 4 years old on Sunday, he noted, "I'm thinking a lot about sacrifices, 'cause I missed out on some of their birthday today."

"Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this, and I don't know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes," the musician continued.

"But hopefully we're all doing it so we make the world a better place, and the people that live in it will love each other and have a good time together and come together. So thank you so much for this award," he concluded.

Apart from taking home three awards, Stapleton also performed at Grammys 2022. Stapleton delivered a chilling performance of 'Cold' at the ceremony.

Stapleton released 'Starting Over' in November 2020. 'Starting Over' follows Stapleton's highly successful 2015 album 'Traveller', as well as 'From A Room: Volume 1', which was released in May 2017 before its follow-up album, 'From A Room: Volume 2', dropped in December 2017.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

