London, Dec 10 (PTI) A short film on how a network of community video volunteers adapted its activities to deal with the new challenge of Covid pandemic in India is among the winners of the annual tve Global Sustainability Film Awards.

The winners of the 10th edition of the awards were announced at the renovated BAFTA in Piccadilly here on Monday.

"Fixing India: How Community Media Video Volunteers Changed During COVID 19" won the Adaptation and Resilience Short Film award.

The jury said the network of volunteers shown in film "became effectively the chroniclers and on-the-ground, correspondents reporting on the challenges facing local people - including mask shortages, trying to get daily rations and the condition of quarantine centres - as they try to cope with the impacts of the virus and restrictions on movement as a result of the lockdown".

The tve GSFA chooses films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future. Entries are judged on the power of their storytelling and creativity, as well as on the credibility and impact of their content.

The award categories recognise different types of sustainability issues and storytelling formats which speak to different audiences, and span films on sustainable businesses, on nature based solutions and clean transport and energy initiatives, to transforming society by changing mindsets, and documentaries.

This year there were over 90 film submissions from 27 countries. The winning films were judged by tve-appointed independent shortlisting jury panels and a final judging panel, composed of both leading sustainability specialists and eminent film and communications experts.

The Young Filmmaker Award went to Hedvika Michnova (Czech Republic) for "It's Bean Too Hot" (UK); Nature Based Solutions Award to "Voice Above Water" (US); Energy Transitions Award to "NORCAP Energy: A Commitment to Communities (Norway); Clean Transport Award to "Swytch Your Bicycle"; Financing Sustainability Award to "Our Planet: Too Big To Fail" (UK); Transforming Society Award to "S.T.O.P. (Stop The Ocean Pollution)" (Czech Republic); Documentary Impact Award to "Thank You for the Rain" (UK); and AI and Digital Innovation Award to "The Life Value of Energy" (Singapore).

The Founder's Award went to the film "Passing", which shows how centuries on, race relations remain relevant in today's world.

Jury chair Nick Nuttall said the shortlisted films captured in their own unique way the breadth of challenges facing society, but also the spirit and ingenuity of so many individuals and communities determined to chart a better future.

He, however, said the category that "holds the greatest room for improvement and potential for filmmakers to push the boundaries further and faster", is the adaptation and resilience category.

"It is one of the tougher areas to portray and may require filmmakers to squeeze their creative juices harder to do this important theme justice," he said.

GSFA founder Surina Narula said the global participation in these awards indicates the increasing concern organisations and individuals have for the environment.

"GSFA has come a long way over the past ten years and we are delighted that we can provide such a platform to those striving to contribute towards improving and reversing the disastrous effects of climate change," she said.

"We continue to strive to use the awards to raise awareness, encourage participation of businesses, corporates and individuals to remain a harbinger of climate consciousness and a socially equitable society," she added.

"tve came into being 37 years ago to provide a platform where ideas, innovations and solutions are brought together through storytelling," said tve chair Mei-Sim Lai, adding "we believe our efforts will continue to add value to the resolution of climate change devastations."

Grace Bian, GSFA vice president and chair of Blockchain World, said, "With the launch of Blockchain World, we look to initiate a sustainable blockchain sector, which is in line with the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, in order to discover revolutionary technological solutions from AI and blockchain sectors."

