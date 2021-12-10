There is no doubt when saying that Sonic The Hedgehog in 2020 was the biggest surprise hit of the year. After a very controversial road from its initial trailer where fans clamoured for Sonic’s design to be changed, the filmmakers went back and redesigned the character. What resulted was Sonic looking more accurate to his game counterpart. Not only that, but the film itself was received extremely well and fans of course wanted a sequel, which the studio was happy enough to fast track. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer: Ben Schwartz Returns in the Next-Level Adventure Drama With a Powerful Avatar! (Watch Video).

In 2022 we will be getting the sequel to Sonic The Hedgehog, quite simply titled, Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The film picks up after the events of the first film with Sonic living his best life with Tom, but trouble strikes once more when Eggman returns with Knuckles. Sonic must enlist the help of Tails to stop Eggman once more. The trailer was quite the treat and will definitely speak to Sonic fans. So with that being said, here are five things we learned from the trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Watch The Trailer:

Sonic Fights Crime

Sonic puts on his best Batman performance and goes around town fighting crime. It looks like he is trying to put his powers to good use and wants to help people in need. In the trailer we see him try to thwart a robbery and stop some criminals, but in doing so makes a mess. This leads Tom to tell him to take it a bit easy and not make that much of a mess.

Dr Robotnic is Back With a New Look!

Dr Robotnic returns with the same look that we saw at the end of the first Sonic The Hedgehog. The look is extremely similar to that from the games. In the trailer we see him reunite with Agent Stone and how he has a new Emerald Stone with mysterious powers.

Eggman Has New Gadgets

Fans who are familiar with the games might have also noticed that Eggman has a few more tricks up his sleeves. He has more gadgets this time and some that are ripped right out from the games.

Sonic and Tails Team Up

Sonic and Tails will be working together to take down Eggman. With the trailer it looks like they will be going on a long journey to take him down. Tails also looks amazing and can’t wait to see his dynamic with Sonic. The New and Exciting Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Poster is Revealed Ahead of the Trailer Drop Tonight!

Eggman is Working With Knuckles

Well the internet was taken by surprise earlier this year when it was revealed that Idris Elba would voice Knuckles, and his first appearance certainly doesn’t disappoint here. Knuckles is working with Eggman to take down Sonic and it looks like he has the power of brute strength.

Overall this was an extremely solid trailer that got me very excited for the sequel. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 release on April 8, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).