New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Ahead of AAP leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra's engagement, guests have started to arrive at the venue. The engagement vows will be taking place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

Reportedly, the guests are not allowed to enter the premise with mobile phones. Like, the other celebrity weddings, fans and followers have to wait for fresh pictures of the couple.

However, the groom-to-be Raghav Chadha was seen enjoying his tea or coffee ahead of the engagement. Captured by the paps stationed outside the house, Raghav was seen having a close watch as the guests started arriving.

Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev. He kept it simple and classy. Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Manish Malhotra, as per sources.

Designer Manish Malhotra already reached the house of Raghav. Priyanka Chopra reached Delhi today morning to attend her sister's engagement.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav officially confirmed their relationship but an AAP leader had in March congratulated them over their "union". Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora shared a collage of Parineeti and Raghav's pictures."I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes," he said in a tweet.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. (ANI)

