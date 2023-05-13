Kolkata, May 13: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence here in Kalighat. Khan reached the TMC chief's residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

The actor is in the city to participate in East Bengal football club's extended centenary celebrations to be held later in the evening. Salman Khan Meets Mamata Banerjee At Her Residence in Kalighat Before Concert At East Bengal Club Ground (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Salman Khan Visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Residence

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the latter's residence in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/ilydxg9Edi — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Khan spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's residence, officials said. Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay, they said.

