Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the construction site of the Vishv Umiyadham temple in Ahmedabad, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was joined by actor Vivek Oberoi.

Expressing his happiness, Vivek told the media, "It is my good fortune to come to Umiyadham today... Umiyadham is not just a structure or temple, but a heritage of Indian culture. It is safeguarding our religion, Sanatan values, and Indianness for the coming generations, which is our biggest wealth. Thos who keep this wealth safe in a repository are such temples, which shows the whole world what India is and how ancient our roots are..."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the commencement of the 9 lakh cubic feet concrete raft on 1551 Dharmastambhs of Vishv Umiya Dham and inspected the ongoing construction work of Maa Umiya Temple.

Notably, the historic Maa Umiya Temple is taking shape on 1551 Dharmastambhs. The raft casting of the Temple will be carried out continuously over three days, that is, 72 hours.

On this occasion, trustees of Vishv Umiya Dham, Vivek Oberoi, donors, workers, and social leaders joined.

On March 4, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone of the Vishva Umiyadham Complex at Jaspur, Ahmedabad. Addressing an enthusiastic gathering on the occasion, he said that no one can ever forget the role of saints and seers in strengthening our society. They have given us valuable teachings, he added. They even gave us the strength to fight evil and oppression, the Prime Minister said, as per the PMO press release.

The Prime Minister said that our Saints and Seers taught us to absorb the best of our past and, at the same time, look ahead and keep changing with the times. Speaking of initiatives that benefit the people, the Prime Minister said that doing something on a small scale is not acceptable to the Union Government. The Union Government's work will always be at a large scale, benefiting all sections of society, he added.

At the community level, the Prime Minister said that it is important to emphasise top-quality education for youngsters. The Prime Minister firmly said that those who believe in Maa Umiya can never support female foeticide. The Prime Minister appealed to the people to help create a society where there is no discrimination based on gender, as per the PMO press release.

Meanwhile, earlier, actor Vivek Oberoi portrayed the role of PM Narendra Modi in the biographical drama film titled 'PM Narendra Modi'. It was directed by Omung Kumar and was co-written by the actor Vivek Oberoi. The film's plot was loosely based on the life of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. It was released in 2019. (ANI)

