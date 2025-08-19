Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): The makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' - the much-awaited prequel to the Rishab Shetty starrer, have finally started making cast revelations.

On Tuesday, August 19, Hombale Films introduced the first look of actor Gulshan Devaiah as 'Kulashekara.'

In the picture, Devaiah could be seen in a different avatar, sitting on a throne and dressed as a king in royal clothes, jewellery, and a crown.

The first look has added much to the growing anticipation surrounding the film, making fans eager to know more about his character and his connection to the narrative.

Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Meiyang Chang, and Wamiqa Gabbi also cheered for Devaiah in the comment section.

The revelation has arrived weeks after the actor-filmmaker confirmed wrapping the shooting of the film. Hombale Films announced the wrap-up with a brand new poster and wrote, "Wrap Up... The Journey Begins. #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit."

Written and directed by Shetty, 'Kantara Chapter 1' is expected to take audiences back in time to explore the roots of the story as shown in the original film. Rishab Shetty will return to his character.

A poster of his upcoming look was revealed on Shetty's 42nd birthday, showing him in tribal warrior gear, hinting at a dramatic backstory.

"Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes...#Kantara - A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions," the makers wrote at the time.

The first 'Kantara' film was set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, focused on the character of a Kambala champion, who had a face-off with an upright Forest Range officer. The film became a pan-India hit in 2022, even bringing Rishab Shetty the prestigious National Award for Best Actor.

'Kantara Chapter 1' will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

